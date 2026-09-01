Tropical Storm Edouard expected to strengthen as it nears Texas

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The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard is expected to strengthen before reaching Texas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and storm surge to parts of Texas and Louisiana.



Tropical Storm Edouard formed Monday in the Gulf and is expected to strengthen as it nears Texas.

The center of Tropical Storm Edouard is located offshore of Louisiana, though it's already bringing waves of heavy rain and storms to coastal and southern Louisiana.

It will continue to move to the west northwest throughout today towards the Louisiana and Texas state line. It's forecast to make landfall sometime later today, likely this afternoon.

Edouard could approach hurricane strength before it reaches the northwestern Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain for parts of Texas, Louisiana

Tropical Storm conditions are likely for the northwestern Gulf Coast and hurricane conditions are possible from High Island, Texas to Cameron, Louisiana.

This is where Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches are already in place. This is also where storm surge will peak, up to 3 to 5 feet along the immediate coast.

As Edouard moves inland, it brings plenty of heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding to the region. Some areas could pick up 6 to 8 inches of rain over very short periods of time.

Florida impacts

Edouard will have no direct impact on Florida.

The Source: The information in this article is from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center.



