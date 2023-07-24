Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Don expected to dissipate after briefly becoming first hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season

By Aaron Barker and Steven Yablonski
As Don weakens, eyes remain on Invest 95L

Tropical Storm Don continues to weaken and will eventually dissipate within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Invest 95L.

MIAMI, Fla. - Don continues to lose strength as a tropical storm and is expected to dissipate after briefly becoming the first hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Don now has sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts but is far from any land areas. Don was last estimated to be about 475 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It is moving east-northeast at 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to continue to spin off to the east-northeast until it dissipates on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system does not pose any threat to the U.S.