Tropical Storm Don expected to dissipate after briefly becoming first hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season

Don continues to lose strength as a tropical storm and is expected to dissipate after briefly becoming the first hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Don now has sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts but is far from any land areas. Don was last estimated to be about 475 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It is moving east-northeast at 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to continue to spin off to the east-northeast until it dissipates on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center .

The system does not pose any threat to the U.S.