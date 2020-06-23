Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic

We aren't even a full month into the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and we already have our fourth named storm.

The National Hurricane Center says that Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic. The system is located about 360 miles south-southeast of Halifax Nova Scotia.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph it is moving east-northeast at 13 mph.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect. The National Hurricane Center says Dolly is expected to weaken during the next day or two as the storm moves over colder waters. The system is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday. It should dissipate by early Thursday, forecasters say.

The storm is not expected to have any impact on Florida and will move away from the U.S.

Hurricane season began June 1 and runs through November 30. The last system, Tropical Storm Cristobal, moved toward the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy wind and rain to the state of Florida. Several tornadoes even touched down, causing widespread damage.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

