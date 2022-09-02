Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, expected to become season's first hurricane on Friday

Tropical Storm Danielle continues to gain strength and the system is expected to develop into a Cat 1 hurricane as soon as Friday. This would be the season's first hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says Danielle is located west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. Danielle ismoving toward the east near 3 mph.

"The storm is forecastto meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days," the NHC said Friday. "Additional strengthening is expected during thenext couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricanelater this morning."

Danielle is not expected to be any threat to Florida.

Forecasters are also tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first is located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. It currently has a 70-percent chance of developing over the next five days. The other system is located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, but only has a 10-percent chance of development. The NHC says significant development is not likely.

Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season On September 10th.

This hurricane season has seen just three tropical storms: Alex, Bonnie, and Colin, and even though this is less active than past seasons, it is on schedule for an average season. NOAA’s latest projections decrease the overall number of storms from 14-21 to 14-20 named storms, with 6-10 of those storms becoming hurricanes and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.