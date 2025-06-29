Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf, second storm of Atlantic season

The Brief Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday, with maximum sustained winds reaching 40 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 6 mph and is expected to make landfall over eastern Mexico later today or tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Boca de Catan to Tecolutla, with forecasters anticipating some additional strengthening before rapid weakening inland.



Tropical Depression Two has developed into Tropical Storm Berry, according to the National Hurricane Center.

What we know:

As of 10 a.m. CDT, Sunday, the center of Barry was located near latitude 20.4 North and longitude 96.2 West, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northwest at about 6 mph and is expected to make landfall later today or tonight over eastern Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 40 mph, with higher gusts possible. Forecasters say some additional strengthening is likely before the system reaches the coast, but Barry is expected to weaken rapidly after moving inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla along Mexico’s Gulf coast.

The storm’s minimum central pressure was estimated at 1006 mb based on data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft.

Residents in the warning area are advised to monitor updates from their national meteorological services.

