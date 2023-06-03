Tropical Storm Arlene weakens to a tropical depression; expected to weaken further

article

Tropical Storm Arlene – the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season – has weakened as expected to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

As of 10 a.m., Arlene was located about 145 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and moving south-southeast at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"A turn to the east is expected by tonight, and that motion should continue until the system dissipates," the NHC said. Arlene is expected to continue to weaken and eventually become a remnant low.

While no direct impacts to Central Florida, the NHC said parts of South Florida could see rainfall up to five inches in some spots.

How are tropical storms and hurricanes named?

Tropical storms and hurricanes are given names to help avoid confusion when one or multiple systems are being watched and tracked.

The names themselves are provided by the World Meteorological Association. For storms in the Atlantic, storm names alternate between male and female, and repeat every six years.

However, when a particular storm is particularly devastating or deadly, a name can be retired. For example, the names Fiona and Ian were retired after the 2022 hurricane season.

There are 21 storm names each season. If those are exhausted, there is an alternate list of names that would be used.

Here are the names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season:

Arlene (Pronunciation: ar-LEEN)

Bret (Pronunciation: bret)

Cindy (Pronunciation: SIN-dee)

Don (Pronunciation: dahn)

Emily (Pronunciation: EH-mih-lee)

Franklin (Pronunciation: FRANK-lin)

Gert (Pronunciation: gert)

Harold (Pronunciation: HAIR-uld)

Idalia (Pronunciation: ee-DAL-ya)

Jose (Pronunciation: ho-ZAY)

Katia (Pronunciation: KAH-tyah)

Lee (Pronunciation: lee)

Margot (Pronunciation: MAR-go)

Nigel (Pronunciation: NY-juhl)

Ophelia (Pronunciation: o-FEEL-ya)

Philippe (Pronunciation: fee-LEEP)

Rina (Pronunciation: REE-nuh)

Sean (Pronunciation: shawn)

Tammy (Pronunciation: TAM-ee)

Vince (Pronunciation: vinss)

Whitney (Pronunciation: WHIT-nee)

How are hurricane strengths determined?

Hurricanes are ranked on a five-point scale, known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

It is solely based on a hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed and a generally expect level of destruction. However, it does not take into account storm surge, rainfall, flooding, or tornado damage.

A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph. Once those maximum sustained winds reach at least 74 mph, it has then reached hurricane strength:

Category 1 hurricane: 74-95 mph sustained winds

Category 2 hurricane: 96-110 mph sustained winds

Category 3 hurricane: 111-129 mph sustained winds

Category 4 hurricane: 130-156 mph sustained winds

Category 5 hurricane: 157 mph sustained winds or greater

A "major hurricane" is considered anything between a category 3 or 5.

