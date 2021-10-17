Troopers respond to 3 fatal accidents in Central Florida this weekend

Florida troopers have responded to at least three deadly accidents this weekend.

First, in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that they are still working to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

Troopers reportedly tracked the vehicle down on Saturday.

Investigators said that someone driving a black Dodge Charger hit a person trying to cross the street. The pedestrian later died at the hospital.

Also in Orange County, three people were killed in a crash near Hunter’s Creek. Investigators said that an 18-year-old man was speeding when he crashed into an SUV that was making a left turn in front of him.

Two men, ages 37 and 56, were said to be in the SUV. All three men involved in the crash were rushed to the hospital but did not survive their injuries.

Then, in Brevard County, two women are in critical condition after a crash early Saturday morning. It happened on State Road 407 and the Beachline.

Police said that a man and woman were traveling southbound in a pickup truck when they suddenly swerved into the northbound lanes, hitting a female driver head-on.

The driver who swerved into the oncoming car died at the scene. The women from both cars were airlifted to a hospital.

