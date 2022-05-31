FHP: 1 dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis
article
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis.
One of the drivers died following the collision, FHP said, the other remained at the scene and was not taken to a local hospital.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Advertisement
SR-44 is blocked at this time as troopers investigate.