FHP: 1 dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis.

One of the drivers died following the collision, FHP said, the other remained at the scene and was not taken to a local hospital.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

SR-44 is blocked at this time as troopers investigate.