Florida troopers: Car swallowed by hole after hitting fire hydrant

A car was swallowed up by the ground after hitting a fire hydrant in Windermere, troopers said.

It happened Monday on McKinnon Road. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the driver of the car crashed into the hydrant due to slick roads and excessive speed.

Troopers said the car knocked the hydrant off its base, causing water to flood the area. The water then caused the ground to fall away and swallow the car.

Thankfully, the driver was reportedly not hurt.

