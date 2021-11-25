Troopers: 70-year-old woman in critical condition after I-95 wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition on Thanksgiving Day after the Florida Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver hit her head-on.
It happened on Interstate 95 (I-95) near mile-marker 243 early Thanksgiving morning in Volusia County.
Troopers said a 28-year-old man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 when he hit the woman.
Both drivers were transported to Halifax Medical Center.
Officials said the 28-year-old driver is in serious condition.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to investigators.