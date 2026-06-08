The Brief The trial is set to begin for the man accused of starting the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles last year. Jonathan Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to the fire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. Rinderknecht faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.



The trial for the Florida man accused of sparking the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles last year is set to begin Monday.

Jonathan Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to starting the fire that became one of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The fire killed 12 people and damaged thousands of homes and buildings in the Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods.

Rinderknecht is charged with destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday at the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The backstory:

Rinderknecht is accused of starting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that smoldered in brush for several days before becoming the deadly Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, 2025.

According to prosecutors, witnesses reported that Rinderknect, who was working as an Uber driver, "appeared agitated and angry," during routes around the Palisades on Dec. 31, 2025.

Weeks after the fire started, investigators interviewed Rinderkecht, who was staying in Central Florida.

In October, Riderknecht was transferred to California to face changes in the deadly wildfire.

If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.