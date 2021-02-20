Trending now: Orlando officer's kindness goes viral, 'frozen' gators, unusual bear attack

article

Just in case you gave yourself a break from social media and the news this week (we all need that once in a while, right?) and you need to catch up, below are some of FOX 35's top trending stories this week.

WATCH: Orlando officer buys all of street vendor’s flowers after complaint

An Orlando police officer has gone viral on TikTok for his act of kindness toward a woman selling flowers who received a complaint.

Officer James Wilson was called after someone complained about a street vendor selling flowers the day before Valentine's Day. "We watched the police officer approach the vendor and assumed he was going to kick her off the corner."

But instead, he started taking out money. Wilson decided to buy all of the vendor's flowers so she could go home for the day. Watch the video HERE.

(David Arbour/ Oklahoma Department of Wildlife)

‘Frozen’ alligators spotted sticking noses through ice to survive in Oklahoma

Alligators in Oklahoma went into a deep freeze this week as frigid, icy temperatures plague much of the central and eastern United States.

Wildlife photographer David Arbour captured stunning photos of several alligators poking their snouts through the ice to breathe at the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area this week. See all the photos HERE.

A black bear in Tongass National Forest, Alaska, in 2011. (Forest Service File Photo)

Bear bites woman through toilet in outhouse

An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime when using an outhouse in the backcountry and she was attacked by a bear, from below.

"I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," Shannon Stevens told The Associated Press on Thursday. "I jumped up and I screamed when it happened." Find out what happened next HERE.

An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Touchdown confirmed! NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover, the biggest, most advanced rover to date, has successfully landed on Mars. It will go on to search for signs of ancient life on the red planet. Watch the replay HERE.

Deputies say women posing as 'fake grannies' trespassed after trying to get vaccine

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released body camera video of two women accused of pretending to be senior citizens and trying to get their second coronavirus vaccine shot.

It all happened at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday morning. Deputies said a "granny imposter" pulled up with a passenger to get their vaccine. However, instead of getting a shot, they were given a scolding. Watch full video.