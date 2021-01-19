Travelers coming into America must provide negative COVID-19 test

article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now requiring that all air passengers who want to enter the country provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to admittance. The test must be taken up to three-calendar days before arrival and is required for everyone two years of age or older.

This requirement goes into effect on January 26th.

They also said that those who test positive for COVID-19 must show documentation of recovery through a negative test result and a letter from a licensed health care provider or public health official stating that the passenger has been cleared for travel.

MORE NEWS: Who is Joe Biden? Answers to your questions about the incoming 46th President of the United States

"This update in international travel requirements should be considered by all travelers before they book any air travel," said Luis Olivero, Assistant Director of Airport Affairs for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Research should be done on the availability of testing in the country they are traveling from to ensure passengers are able to board their flight to the U.S."

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.