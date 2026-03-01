Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in Orange County motorcycle crash: FHP

By
Published  March 1, 2026 7:28am EST
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Orange County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The crash happened in the area of Orange Avenue and Weatherbee Road, according to officials. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A man has died after he crashed on his motorcycle in Orange County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 49-year-old man crashed in the area of Orange Avenue and Weatherbee Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Officials believe the man was speeding when he ran off the roadway and struck a curb, throwing him from the motorcycle, troopers said. 

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

Orange County News