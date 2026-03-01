Man dies in Orange County motorcycle crash: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A man has died after he crashed on his motorcycle in Orange County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the 49-year-old man crashed in the area of Orange Avenue and Weatherbee Road just after 2:30 a.m.
Officials believe the man was speeding when he ran off the roadway and struck a curb, throwing him from the motorcycle, troopers said.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to troopers.
The crash is still under investigation.