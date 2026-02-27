Panda Fest in Orlando: What to expect at the city’s newest Asian food festival

The Brief Orlando is welcoming Panda Fest, one of the nation’s largest outdoor Asian food festivals, for the first time since its inception as a New York City street fair. Now hosted in nine major U.S. cities, the event celebrates Asian art and culture while highlighting the founder's lifelong passion for pandas. Attendees can experience a diverse culinary landscape inspired by the joy and community the festival's namesake represents.



For the first time, one of the largest outdoor Asian food festivals is coming to Orlando.

Beginning as a street fair in New York City, Panda Fest celebrates Asian food, art and culture has made its way to Orlando.

The event is now in nine major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, San Diego and more.

The event's founder, told FOX 35's Marley Capper, she's been a crazy fan of pandas for many years, and after giving birth she wanted to create an event around an animal that's brought her so much joy.

When is Panda Fest?

Panda Fest is held at Festival Park (2911 E Robinson St, Orlando) from Friday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 1.

Here are the hours:

Friday, Feb. 27: Open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28: Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to get tickets

To purchase tickets to enter the event, visit Eventbrite.

Ticket prices range from $12.49 to $40 depending on the day, hour and type of ticket.

General admission includes an Orlando panda pin and panda headband.

What's at Panda Fest?

Panda Fest showcases a variety of Asian culture through over 80 food vendors, over 200 Asian street food vendors and over 20 merchandise vendors.

Vistors can eat grilled squid, try the viral tangulu snack, eat a savory takoyaki, view live performances and take a picture with a 15-foot inflatable panda.

More information

To learn more, visit pandafest.com.