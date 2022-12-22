Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes

Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times.

SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.

State troopers said the driver was trying to make a right turn and drove onto the track.

Florida Highway Patrol says the signal lights were on, and the gate arms were down.

Just a few months ago in September, FOX 35 was on the scene of another train crash in that spot.

FDOT says the first train crash there happened in June 2015, but only the most recent one was deadly.

The agency told FOX 35 there are warning signals and a no-right-turn sign.

But a business owner right by the intersection says he witnessed the past two crashes and thinks more needs to be done.

"I also went to City Hall, and I told the mayor of the city to stop by at this location, because we have school kids walking by and there’s no fence," said Ankit Tribedi, who owns the Sanford Food Shop.

An FDOT spokesperson told FOX 35 that SunRail has done several safety assessments at the intersection over the years.

One started just last week.

FOX 35 asked for the results, but FDOT said the most recent assessment isn't done yet, and the agency hasn't shared the others.