Train-versus-vehicle crash reported in Titusville; police investigating

The Titusville Police Department says they are currently investigating a train-versus-vehicle crash in the area.

What we know:

The Titusville Police Department posted on their X account on Tuesday afternoon to make residents aware of the crash.

Authorities said the crash took place at Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue in Brevard County.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Titusville Police Department, Florida East Coast Railway and other emergency personnel.

What we don't know:

Fox 35 has reached out to officials to learn more information surrounding what led to the crash. It is currently unclear how many people were involved in the crash and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

