Deadly crash involving motorcycle, vehicle shuts down major road in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated 7:59AM
Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Several lanes of a high-traffic road in Kissimmee are shut down on Wednesday morning as police conduct a traffic homicide investigation. 

According to Kissimmee police, three northbound lanes of John Young Parkway between Columbia and Donegan are closed for the investigation that involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. No other information has been released. 

