Tracking the Tropics: Area of low pressure in Caribbean Sea has 30% chance for development, NHC says

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea that has a 30% chance for development within the next five days.

"Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras," the National Hurricane Center said Monday in its tropical weather outlook.

Other than that area, things remain quiet in the tropics, thanks to Saharan dust that continues to move across the Atlantic Ocean this week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on all the models and will provide updates as soon as anything changes.