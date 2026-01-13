Fingerprint evidence leads to arrest in violent Orlando ATM drive-thru robbery

The Brief An Orlando man is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, then hitting him with the gun, at a drive-thru ATM. Victor Bertil, 31, is accused of robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask and aggravated battery with a firearm. The Orlando Police Department said fingerprints on the car match the suspect.



An Orange County man is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at an Orlando drive-thru ATM.

What we know:

Victor Bertil, 31, is accused of robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask and aggravated battery with a firearm. He was arrested on Jan. 12.

Victor Bertil, 31, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a drive-thru bank ATM.

The Orlando Police Department began investigating an alleged robbery that took place around 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 20 after a man claimed he was robbed at gunpoint at an Orlando bank's drive-thru ATM.

In an arrest affidavit, police said a man was at an ATM on East Colonial Drive to deposit $400 he'd gotten from a friend and $700 he had, when he noticed a car following him. When the man saw the vehicle – identified as a silver Nissan Rogue – park in the adjacent parking lot, he approached the ATM again, but a masked man held a gun to his face and demanded the money, the man told police.

When the masked man later asked for more money, the man gave him his wallet with his driver's license, bank cards, $700 in cash and two cell phones.

The masked man then hit the man on the head with a gun and said he was going to kill him, the affidavit said, before the man was able to drive away and head straight to the police department to report the crime. Photos taken from security footage from a nearby business showed a masked man armed with what appeared to be a gun put his hands on the outside of the car.

Surveillance footage later showed that the man's car and the Nissan were the only vehicles near the bank at that time, the affidavit said.

Police processed evidence from the man's vehicle, which was coated in dust – showing hand prints on the hood of the car and on top of the door frame, evidence photos show. Bertil was later identified by these prints, police said.

The man later told police that before going to the bank he won a significant amount of money from a gambling machine at the gas station. The man believed the masked man was often in the gaming room – who he believed to work as a security guard – but wasn't there the night of the robbery, he told police.

Police later verified that the Nissan described belonged to Bertil's girlfriend. Investigators reviewed past records of Bertil being pulled over in the same car, during which he was wearing a security guard uniform, had a stolen gun and was driving with a suspended license with two prior convictions.

After reviewing this information, police identified Bertil as a person of interest, saying that he was driving the same vehicle in the robbery and in the traffic stops.