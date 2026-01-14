No more tater tots? OCPS removes product from schools after FDA recall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tater tots have been removed from cafeterias at Orange County Public Schools after a recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
What we know:
On Jan. 6, U.S. Food and Drug Administration reclassified a voluntary recall of tater tot products as a Class II. McCain Foods USA Inc issued the recall on Dec. 3, a report said.
Class II recalls are identified as a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote, the FDA said.
The items were recalled for having clear hard plastic fragments, the report said.
The recalled items include frozen packaged Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes – of which 21,256 cases were recalled – and frozen packaged Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel – of which 17,597 cases were recalled.
What states are affected?
The recalled products were sold and shipped to 26 states, including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
What they're saying:
In a statement to FOX 35, an Orange County Public School spokesperson confirmed the school district is aware of the recall. Families were notified of the recall as well, the district said.
"As soon as the district received the information, the affected products were immediately removed from our cafeterias," an OCPS spokesperson said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from an Orange County Public School spokesperson.