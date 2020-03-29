Tracking COVID-19: Positive cases near 5,000; 60 deaths reported

article

Here is the latest on COVID-19 across the state of Florida.

11 a.m. -- On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health said the number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida jumped to 4,246. On Saturday night, the number was 4,038. As of Sunday morning, the number of deaths was 56, which was the same reported number on Saturday night. Click here for the latest information.

11:30 a.m. -- Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris held a live chat regarding the Social Distancing Order that will go into effect at midnight. CLICK HERE FOR STORY.

RELATED: Worker at juvenile facility tests positive for COVID-19

6 p.m. -- President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force held a briefing to give an update on COVID-19 in the U.S. During the briefing, President Trump announced that he was extending social distancing guidelines for 30 days, as scientists warn the coronavirus continues to spread. That would extend the guidance to April 30. READ FULL STORY HERE.

Advertisement

RELATED: Florida National Guard soldier tests positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

6:30 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health said the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 4,950. Positive Florida residents make up 4,768 patients. Health officials say the number of deaths rose to 60. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

MOBILE USERS: WATCH FOX 35 NEWSCASTS & PRESS CONFERENCES

DOWNLOAD OUR FOX 35 NEWS APP