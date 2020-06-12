Tracking coronavirus: State cases top 69,000; Orange County discusses spike

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports 1,698 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday (1,677 Florida residents and 21 non-Florida residents), bringing the state total to 69,069. There have been 2,848.

5:45 a.m. -- Friday marks four years since the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando where 49 innocent lives were lost too soon. Each year, mourners gather at the site where the tragedy took place, but this year, because of COVID-19, the remembrance ceremony has moved online.

6:45 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan to reopen schools in the fall at full capacity. How local leaders are reacting HERE.

