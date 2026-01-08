Disney World brings back Florida resident ‘Discover Disney’ ticket deal

The Brief Disney World is again offering a popular discounted ticket deal for Florida residents. The Discovery Disney ticket includes four or three days of admission to Disney's theme parks. Disney will have several updated experiences debut at its parks this year.



Disney World has brought back its discount ticket deal for Florida residents.

The Discovery Disney ticket offers four or three days of admission to Disney’s Florida theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Discovery Disney deal

The ticket includes admission to one theme park per day.

The 4-day ticket costs $255 plus tax ($64 per day), while the 3-day ticket costs $235 plus tax ($79 per day).

The tickets are good for park visits between Jan. 12 and May 16, according to Disney. They don’t have to be used on consecutive days.

For $40 more, a park hopper option can be added for the ability to visit more than one park on the same day. Additional ticket add-ons include a water park and sports options that include access to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course.

A theme park reservation must be made for each visit with the Discover Disney ticket.

All adults will need to provide proof of Florida residence at the park entrance for the tickets.

2-day, 2-park ticket

Disney rolled out another ticket offer just for Florida residents.

The 2-day, 2-park ticket includes admission to EPCOT and Animal Kingdom for $190 plus tax. Admission to Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are not available with this ticket.

The ticket can be used for admission to one park per day and is good for visits between Jan. 12 and April 18.

Theme park reservations are also required for this ticket.

New experiences in 2026

The deals come as Disney gears up for a year of new experiences and updates across its parks.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen this spring with an updated track and other enhancements. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, also at Magic Kingdom, will reopen with new blasters and interactive targets.

Other updates include revamped animatronics for Frozen Ever After and a patriotic tribute at "Soarin Around the World" at EPCOT, Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Hollywood Studios, and a Bluey meet-and-greet at Animal Kingdom.