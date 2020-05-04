Tracking Coronavirus: Over 800 new cases of coronavirus announced as phase one of Florida reopening begins

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12 a.m. -- Florida's 'stay-at-home' order expires. The state enters phase one of reopening, allowing restaurants and retail stores to open with limited capacity. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties are excluded from this order. Read more HERE.

6 a.m. -- Florida's DEO website is back up after going down over the weekend.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that there are currently 36,897 cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a new death toll of 1,399. That is an additional 819 cases and 20 deaths since Sunday morning. Read more HERE.

11 a.m. -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is proposing several changes to the city code to help local businesses operate under the new guidelines. He will hold a news conference this morning from the Discover Downtown information center on South Orange Avenue. Details can be found HERE.

Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.5 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive world map of coronavirus cases

