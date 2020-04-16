Tracking coronavirus: Over 23,300 cases in Florida as death toll rises to 668

article

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday evening about the coronavirus in the state. There are now 23,340 and 668 deaths. Of the 1,454 cases of residents or staff in long-term care facilities, 136 have died.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent. Of the 10,957 tests performed on April 15, there were 1,265 positive results, or 12 percent.

Thirty-five people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Highlands, Indian River, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Polk, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Lucie, Suwannee and Volusia counties.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 22,519 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll rises to 614.

6:00 a.m. -- Many people got a surprise in their stimulus checks, finding out they were handed less than the government said they should expect. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with Orange County Government and the City of Orlando to offer free, mobile coronavirus testing sites throughout the county, but you will have to make an appointment prior to showing up. Locations and dates HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- President Donald Trump said he’s prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits jumped by 5.25 million last week, as massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m.-- In an update, the Florida Department of Health announced there are 22,897 cases of coronavirus in the state, up from 22,519. There are now 633 people dead.

12:00 p.m. -- Even though 90% of its staff at its dozen theme parks have been furloughed, SeaWorld Entertainment made a deal this week to give its top executives about $6.8 million in restricted stock awards. Read more HERE.

12:35 p.m. -- A popular small business relief program ran out of funds on Thursday morning, as billions of dollars in additional coronavirus aid remain stuck in congressional limbo.

2:15 p.m. -- Brevard County modifies an order which governs lodging at hotels and short-term rentals. Read more HERE.

6:30 p.m. -- President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Read more HERE.

