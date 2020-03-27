Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: House expected to vote on $2.2 trillion stimulus package; Florida cases top 2,400

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic. 

5:00 a.m. -- A mandate for Orange and Osceola counties residents to "stay-at-home" for two weeks is now in effect. It began at 11 p.m. and will last for two weeks, ending on until April 9.

6:00 a.m. -- The House is expected to vote on Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that would help aid Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE. 

6:30 a.m. -- As of Friday morning, Florida coronavirus cases are at 2,484. There have been 29 deaths. 

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

FULL COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com