Tracking coronavirus: Florida deaths rise to more than 700; protesters call for state to reopen

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- As of 7:00 a.m., there are 24,753 confirmed cases in the state and 726 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

8:30 a.m. -- About a hundred people protested outside the Orange County administration building Friday afternoon, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida. See video HERE.

8:35 a.m. -- The number of people who’ve died from the novel coronavirus passed the 150,000 mark on April 17, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Details HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map