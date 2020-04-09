Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 15,600; state launches new unemployment website

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 15,698 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll stands at 323.

6:00 a.m. -- A new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance has been made available by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Get details HERE.

