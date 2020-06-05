Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases rise by more than 1,300 as state enters phase 2 of reopening

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health are 60,183 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,607 deaths. That is an additional 1,419 cases and 41 deaths since Wednesday morning. A new update is expected on Friday.

5:00 a.m. – Most of Florida will enter phase two of reopening on Friday, bringing higher capacity limits and allowing more businesses to reopen. Among the businesses reopening are bars, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. – After being shut down for months, Universal Orlando reopens to the general public on Friday. Know before you go HERE.

9:10 a.m. -- Orlando’s First Presbyterian Church has made a donation of over $500,000 to Central Florida’s nonprofits to help ease some of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 61,488 cases of coronavirus in the state. There are now 2,660 deaths.

