Tracking coronavirus: 69 more deaths reported in state; Jobless rate highest since Great Depression

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 38,828 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 1,600 deaths.

5:30 a.m. -- Disney Springs announced they would begin a phases reopening on May 20. The theme parks will remain closed for now. Details HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- Three pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies were showing symptoms of a rare autoimmune response doctors are calling Pediatric Inflammatory Multi-System Syndrome or PIMS which is similar to the autoimmune condition known as Kawasaki Disease.

7:30 a.m. -- Parents in New York are being asked to keep an eye out for symptoms in their children. Not COVID-19 symptoms, but symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio issued a health warning Thursday, after 15 children in the city developed symptoms like fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomitting, red tongue and swollen lymphnodes.

8:00 a.m. -- A normally busy Winter Park road is closing down to make room for local businesses for the Mother's Day weekend. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

10:00 a.m. -- Sweet Tomatoes will be keeping their door closed permanently after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 39,199 cases of coronavirus in their latest update. The death toll has risen to 1,669.

