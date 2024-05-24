SUV explodes in Los Angeles parking lot after man lights cigarette

A Toyota SUV exploded in a Los Angeles shopping plaza parking lot late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman Way in the Van Nuys neighborhood where a white Toyota 4Runner was completely destroyed.

According to LAPD, they were called to assist the fire department with crowd control. They were then advised of the explosion. Officials say a man, who was living in the car, lit a cigarette and had a propane tank inside the vehicle. The combination caused the explosion.

The man suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.