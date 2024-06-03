Toyota recalls over 100K Tundra trucks, Lexus SUVs over engine debris

Toyota is recalling more than 100,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. over the potential of machining debris inside the vehicles’ engines.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX SUVs from 2022 through 2023 model years. The recall covers approximately 102,000 Toyota and Lexus branded vehicles.

Toyota warned in a recall notice on Thursday of the possibility of "machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced."

"In the involved vehicles, this can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power," Toyota said. "A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash."

Toyota said it is currently developing a remedy for the issue, and that owners of recalled vehicles will be notified "by late July 2024."

Drivers can also see if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

