Townhomes, boutique hotel could be coming to Downtown Sanford

A new boutique hotel and townhomes could be coming to Downtown Sanford.

A developer is moving forward with plans that could bring 32 townhomes and possibly a five-story, 50-room boutique hotel to the historic district.

Business owners tell FOX 35 that they are ready to welcome in the new neighbors.

For example, the Corner Cafe Co-Owner and Chief Michael O'Brien said that developing this corner lot will draw in more people and revenue to an area that he has seen make a comeback in his 14 years downtown with micro-breweries and Henry's Depot Food Hall.

MORE NEWS: Puppy found burned, thrown from truck needs loving forever home

"The hotel, so long overdue," O'Brien said. "It's just fantastic, I mean, heaving people live downtown, shop downtown, socialize downtown."

Ron Semans, Vice President of Operations and Finance at First Street Station LLC, said that Downtown Sanford desperately needs a hotel as it does not have one but there is tons of demand for it.

"I think Sanford has done a tremendous job of bringing Sanford back to life," Semans said. "We have an Amtrak station that's a car carrier so they come in on that. So, for them to stay in Sanford and go to the restaurants would be amazing. People coming in from the Sanford airport."

Semans explained to FOX 35 that he is working to submit plans to the city for the ‘First Street Station’ hotel, an upscale hotel with a train station feel. He is also set to break ground on the townhomes in September, with people moving in next year.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

"We have a tremendous amount of interest. I can tell you now that we have people reserved on every unit that we have," he said.

The price tag for the entire project is $25 million, Semans confirmed. He is still waiting on some plans to be approved by the city and Historic Preservation Board.

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said that the city is excited about the project and it will fit well as Sanford transforms into an art, entertainment, and business destination.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.