Tourist survives presumed shark bite on Volusia County beach, officials say

The Brief A 21-year-old visitor from Georgia was hospitalized Saturday after presumably being bitten by a shark in Volusia County. Responders said the man was wading in waist to chest-deep water near the Dunlawton Beach Approach when he suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his left foot and ankle. The victim was treated at the scene by Volusia County Beach Safety personnel and transported to a local hospital, noting that he did not see the shark.



A 21-year-old Georgia man is recovering in the hospital after he was presumably bitten by a shark off Daytona Beach Shores, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety personnel responded to the Dunlawton Beach Approach around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, after a man was bitten while wading in waist to chest-deep water, officials said.

A Georgia man is believed to have been bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores on July 25, 2025. (Source: Lori Long)

What we know:

Officials reported the bite was thought to have been caused by a shark, though the man told rescuers he did not see what bit him.

First responders treated the man on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries to his left foot and ankle before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further care.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.