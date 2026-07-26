Tourist survives presumed shark bite on Volusia County beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 21-year-old Georgia man is recovering in the hospital after he was presumably bitten by a shark off Daytona Beach Shores, officials said.
Volusia County Beach Safety personnel responded to the Dunlawton Beach Approach around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, after a man was bitten while wading in waist to chest-deep water, officials said.
A Georgia man is believed to have been bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores on July 25, 2025. (Source: Lori Long)
What we know:
Officials reported the bite was thought to have been caused by a shark, though the man told rescuers he did not see what bit him.
First responders treated the man on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries to his left foot and ankle before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further care.
This article will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Volusia County Beach Safety.