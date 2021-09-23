Tourist jailed in crash that killed 24-year-old motorcyclist during visit to Volusia County

A Florida tourist arrested in Louisiana following a fatal crash in Daytona Beach Shores has been booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Rodney Williams Jr. was extradited and booked Wednesday night to face charges in the death of Jessy Bilski.

Investigators with the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department said Williams was in the area on vacation on July 19th when he hit Bilski along A1A.

Police said Williams Jr. borrowed a Dodge Challenger from his girlfriend’s son to see "what it could do," according to a press release.

The police department said an investigation revealed Williams Jr. was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when he hit the back of Bilski’s motorcycle, killing him.

Bilski’s mom spoke with FOX 35 News over the phone Thursday. She said the 24-year-old, who is her only son, loved his motorcycle and music.

"He deejayed. Did a lot of music down in Orlando and Daytona," she said.



Williams Jr. made his first appearance Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with vehicular homicide and was given no bond.

Jessy’s mom said she’s relieved the case is moving through the court system, but still has no words on the pain she feels of losing her only child.

"It was just not fair what happened, just not fair," she said. "I want justice for Jesse, he deserves that."

