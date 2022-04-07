Severe weather, tornado threat prompts warnings in Central Florida

Strong and severe storms rolled through parts of Central Florida prompting tornado and thunderstorm warnings.

Flagler County was under a Tornado Warning until 10:45 a.m. which has since expired, but more strong storms with weather threats are expected to continue throughout the day, Thursday.

The next line of storms will move into North Florida in the morning, reaching Central Florida around 1 p.m.

County-By-County estimated storm arrival times:

Stronger storms will get into Brevard County by 5 p.m. with the bulk of the activity exiting over the Atlantic Ocean by 8 p.m.

The main weather threats will be torrential downpours, frequent lighting, damaging wind gusts, and 1 inch diameter hail. We cannot rule out the chance of a brief tornado in some of the stronger storms.

Alachua, Marion, Gilcrhist, Levy, Dixie, Putnam: 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sumter, Lake, Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Orange: Noon - 5 p.m.

Osceola, Brevard: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Skies will clear behind the front, making way for a beautiful Friday. Expect sunny, blue skies with comfortable temperatures in the low 70s by Saturday.

Overnight lows for the next few nights will be noticeably cooler, in the low 50s.

