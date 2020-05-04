Tom Hanks delivers heartfelt message to the ‘chosen ones’ of university’s graduating class

Who could be a better remote commencement speaker for the class of 2020 than Tom Hanks?

Graduates from Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures were treated to a virtual message from the Oscar winner, in which he referred to graduates as the “chosen ones.”

“I am calling you the ‘chosen ones’ because you have been chosen in many ways, first by the temperament and discipline you’ve lived by, by the creative fires that are inside of you and the instinctive lunges of your desires,” Hanks said.



“There is something about you, all of you, in your upbringing and your background and you conscious memories and your ongoing mysteries, something that has driven you to complete your courses and achieve your selected challenges and cross the rubicon of your time there,” the Oscar winner poignantly proclaimed.

He concluded, “We are certain of one thing on this day: You will not let us down.”

Hanks’ message of inspiration is particularly endearing, considering that the actor recovered from COVID-19 after he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed in March.

In an interview with NPR, the actor noted how he and his wife will be giving their blood plasma now to researchers “to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.” Because people who have recovered from COVID-19 carry antibodies in their blood, their plasma can help those who are still currently infected.



In addition to Hanks, there are more entertainers and personalities who will deliver virtual messages of inspiration and encouragement to graduating classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oprah, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner and Simone Biles are all slated to participate in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on May 15 hosted by Facebook and Instagram.



NBA All-Star LeBron James is hosting a prime-time TV special on May 16. And while Barack Obama has not given an affirmative to the request, Twitter users are asking the former president to participate in a virtual commencement speech.



