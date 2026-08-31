Tom Cruise shares teaser for 'Days of Thunder' sequel with Anne Hathaway

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The Brief Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway will star in the sequel to "Days of Thunder." The actors appeared in a teaser video shared on social media over the weekend. Cruise also made an appearance at Daytona before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.



Tom Cruise is getting back behind the wheel.

Over the weekend, the actor revealed he will star in a "Days of Thunder" sequel alongside Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada 2," "The Odyssey").

A video shared on Cruise's social media accounts showed both actors at Daytona International Speedway standing in front of a green racecar with the logo for "Days of Thunder" on it.

Cruise will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle for this sequel, while Hathaway will play a NASCAR team owner and engineer.

Plot details remain under wraps.

Jonathan Levine ("Warm Bodies") will direct the sequel and Will Staples ("Without Remorse") will write the script.

The "Days of Thunder" sequel will be shot for IMAX. Paramount Pictures has scheduled the movie to arrive in theaters on June 2, 2028.

The sequel comes nearly 40 years after the original "Days of Thunder," which was directed by Tony Scott and starred Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid and Cary Elwes.

Cruise returns to Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Tom Cruise speaks during the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After dropping the "Days of Thunder" announcement, Cruise appeared at the Daytona International Speedway and attended a drivers' meeting ahead of Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who is producing the sequel alongside Cruise and Tommy Harper, also attended the meeting.

Cruise returning to Daytona is fitting since the track played such an important part in the first movie. Not only was the track one of the settings in "Days of Thunder," but some scenes were shot on location.