EPCOT Food & Wine Festival 2026: Disney festival celebrates 30th anniversary with returning menu items
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney World's popular fall festival returns this week for its 30th anniversary.
The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Nov. 21.
The event will feature dozens of kiosks around the park serving unique bites and beverage items.
On the menu this year will be 30 special returning dishes from past festivals to commemorate the event's anniversary.
What's on the menu this year?
This year, more than 100 food and drink items populate the menu.
Options include Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Rib at Earth Eats, the Fry Flight at The Fry Basket, and Street Corn-style Dumplings at Gyozas of the Galaxy.
Among the new items are the Canoli Milk Shake at The Wedge, Tostada de Osso Buco in Mexico, and Tartiflette at The Alps.
Cannoli Milk Shake topped with chocolate shavings, cannoli shell and marashino cherry. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)
Disney has brought back 30 items from previous years, with some reimagined for this year's event. The list includes:
- Crab and Corn Macaroni and Cheese - The Wedge - CommuniCore Hall
- Bo Ssam Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps - Festival Favorites
- Potato Pierogi - Festival Favorites
- Taco de Camaron - Mexico
- Dumplings Trio - China
- Chicken Tikka Masala - India
- Sweet Potato Mealie Pap - Refreshment Outpost
- Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese - The Alps
- Paella Caldoso - Spain
- Spicy Temaki Hand Roll - Japan
You can check out the full menus for this year on the Disney Parks Blog.
Eat to the Beat concerts
The festival will also include free concerts from well-known musical artists.
Seven newcomers are on the lineup this year, including Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Porter, Lauren Alaina, Allen Stone and Grupo Mania.
Performances are held three times daily at the American Gardens Theatre.
The lineup, which is subject to change, is:
- Aug. 27: Evolution: Motown
- Aug. 28-31: Hanson
- Sept. 1-3: Evolution: Motown
- Sept. 4-5: The War and Treaty (NEW)
- Sept. 6-7: Yellowcard
- Sept. 8-10: Fly Guys
- Sept. 11-12: Couch (NEW)
- Sept. 13-14: Fitz and the Tantrums (NEW)
- Sept. 15-17: Latin Ambition
- Sept. 18-19: MercyMe
- Sept. 20-21: Grupo Mania (NEW)
- Sept. 22-24: Metro Latino Band
- Sept. 25-27: Element
- Sept. 28-29: New Found Glory
- Sept. 30-Oct.1: Smash Mouth
- Oct. 2-4: Champagne Orchestra
- Oct. 5-6: Rey Ruiz (NEW)
- Oct. 7-8: Tiffany
- Oct. 9-11: Viva Latina
- Oct. 12-13: The Fray
- Oct. 14-15: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
- Oct. 16-18: Jaclyn Hayden
- Oct. 19-20: Ben Rector
- Oct. 21-22: Allen Stone (NEW)
- Oct. 23-25: SoundUp
- Oct. 26-27: Lauren Alaina (NEW)
- Oct. 28-29: Bowling for Soup
- Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1: Southbound
- Nov. 2-3: Boyz II Men
- Nov. 4-5: Big Head Todd and The Monsters (NEW)
- Nov. 6-8: M-80's
- Nov. 9-10: Grace Potter (NEW)
- Nov. 11-12: The Beach Boys
- Nov. 13-16: The Hooligans
Disney is also selling a dining package for the concert series that includes guaranteed seating and a meal at a participating EPCOT restaurant.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Disney World.