EPCOT Food & Wine Festival 2026: Disney festival celebrates 30th anniversary with returning menu items

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The Brief The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs Aug. 27 through Nov. 1. The popular Disney World festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. Disney has put 30 items from previous festivals back on the menu.



Disney World's popular fall festival returns this week for its 30th anniversary.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Nov. 21.

The event will feature dozens of kiosks around the park serving unique bites and beverage items.

On the menu this year will be 30 special returning dishes from past festivals to commemorate the event's anniversary.

What's on the menu this year?

This year, more than 100 food and drink items populate the menu.

Options include Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Rib at Earth Eats, the Fry Flight at The Fry Basket, and Street Corn-style Dumplings at Gyozas of the Galaxy.

Among the new items are the Canoli Milk Shake at The Wedge, Tostada de Osso Buco in Mexico, and Tartiflette at The Alps.

Cannoli Milk Shake topped with chocolate shavings, cannoli shell and marashino cherry. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

Disney has brought back 30 items from previous years, with some reimagined for this year's event. The list includes:

Crab and Corn Macaroni and Cheese - The Wedge - CommuniCore Hall

Bo Ssam Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps - Festival Favorites

Potato Pierogi - Festival Favorites

Taco de Camaron - Mexico

Dumplings Trio - China

Chicken Tikka Masala - India

Sweet Potato Mealie Pap - Refreshment Outpost

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese - The Alps

Paella Caldoso - Spain

Spicy Temaki Hand Roll - Japan

You can check out the full menus for this year on the Disney Parks Blog.

Eat to the Beat concerts

The festival will also include free concerts from well-known musical artists.

Seven newcomers are on the lineup this year, including Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Porter, Lauren Alaina, Allen Stone and Grupo Mania.

Performances are held three times daily at the American Gardens Theatre.

The lineup, which is subject to change, is:

Aug. 27: Evolution: Motown

Aug. 28-31: Hanson

Sept. 1-3: Evolution: Motown

Sept. 4-5: The War and Treaty (NEW)

Sept. 6-7: Yellowcard

Sept. 8-10: Fly Guys

Sept. 11-12: Couch (NEW)

Sept. 13-14: Fitz and the Tantrums (NEW)

Sept. 15-17: Latin Ambition

Sept. 18-19: MercyMe

Sept. 20-21: Grupo Mania (NEW)

Sept. 22-24: Metro Latino Band

Sept. 25-27: Element

Sept. 28-29: New Found Glory

Sept. 30-Oct.1: Smash Mouth

Oct. 2-4: Champagne Orchestra

Oct. 5-6: Rey Ruiz (NEW)

Oct. 7-8: Tiffany

Oct. 9-11: Viva Latina

Oct. 12-13: The Fray

Oct. 14-15: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

Oct. 16-18: Jaclyn Hayden

Oct. 19-20: Ben Rector

Oct. 21-22: Allen Stone (NEW)

Oct. 23-25: SoundUp

Oct. 26-27: Lauren Alaina (NEW)

Oct. 28-29: Bowling for Soup

Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1: Southbound

Nov. 2-3: Boyz II Men

Nov. 4-5: Big Head Todd and The Monsters (NEW)

Nov. 6-8: M-80's

Nov. 9-10: Grace Potter (NEW)

Nov. 11-12: The Beach Boys

Nov. 13-16: The Hooligans

Disney is also selling a dining package for the concert series that includes guaranteed seating and a meal at a participating EPCOT restaurant.