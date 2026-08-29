3 injured in early-morning Kissimmee shooting, officials

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The Brief Officers responded to the 2100 block of Grande Court at approximately 4:17 a.m. Three individuals were located suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains active and ongoing.



Three people were injured in an early-morning shooting on August 29, according to authorities.

According to officials, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grande Court at approximately 4:17 a.m. following a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that one individual was reported to be in critical condition, while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Detectives remain on scene and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to officials, authorities believe the incident appears to be isolated, and there is currently no known threat to the public.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.