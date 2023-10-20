Toho High School’s Andrew Hines found football after losing mom to cancer

Tohopekaliga High School’s Andrew Hines found football through tragedy.

Three years ago in October, Hine’s mother Kristi died after battling cervical cancer.

"She always told me when I was younger that I had something in me that a lot of kids don’t have, and that’s heart. So I just got to use that every day," said Hines, who turned to football as a form of therapy. "It’s nice, especially with the staff, the coaches we have here, which are like family."

Hines is a leader on Toho’s defensive line. The junior has helped the Tigers to a 2-0 mark in the conference, which is setting the team up for another shot at a district title.

"Andrew’s just a blessing to the team, a blessing to the staff, a blessing to me personally. To know his story and where he came from, the struggles he had, and he showed up here two seasons ago," Toho head football coach Anthony Paradiso said. "He’s trusted our process, bought into everything."

Hines’ hard work is paying off, as college coaches are starting to take notice. He’s picked up a couple of Division I offers, and says as his career continues, he’ll always play for his mother.

"I can feel her every day. I wake up, and I pray, and I can just like, I can talk to her every day and a lot of people don’t understand that. But I can really feel her presence," Hines said.

Paradiso said Hines got an offer from Appalachian State this past week.