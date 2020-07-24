'Together Again Expo' demonstrates safe trade show procedures

article

The Orange County Convention Center hosted the "Together Again Expo" on Friday.

It was a trade show designed to show people in the industry how to host a trade show.

It was the first one held at the convention center since the pandemic started.

The trade show industry is pushing forward.

“Let this be the beginning of the restart,” Together Again Expo Founder Mark Yuska said. “Let this be the return of the 6.7 million jobs lost in the line of that industry.”

It’s taken a massive hit since the beginning of the pandemic in March, but the expo is a sign of recovery.

Advertisement

The Orange County Convention Center hosted the expo, which had vendors showcasing new and safe products, as well as procedures for trade shows.

“This should stand for the model for the country and perhaps all over the globe,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The expo was held in person and online.

About 1,000 people came to the convention center, while nearly 3,000 watched from home.

The trade show had rules.

There were temperature checks, no handshakes, and guests were required to stay six feet apart and wear a mask.

“It’s a little bit odd, but it’s what needs to be done to get back into it,” expo attendee Tom Palladino said. “To get the excitement back. Just to get working again.”

Palladino attended the convention.

He designed the floor plans for trade shows.

He said he picked up some good tips from the vendors while he was there.

“We needed to get back and see and get people back into our industry,” Palladino said.

The event was just one day only.