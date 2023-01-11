Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail denied, will report to Florida prisons

Reality show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will still have to report to prisons in Florida after their request for bail was denied.

Tuesday, court records show a judge denied the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple's appeal to get bail while they appeal. The court also denied their request to postpone their surrender date for three more weeks.

The Chrisleys, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons on their TV reality show, were sentenced last year to a combined 19 years in prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution that could cost them their Tennessee mansions.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisleys are set to begin their sentences at two different federal prisons in Florida on Jan. 17.

DOCUMENTS GIVE DETAILS ABOUT TODD CHRISLEY'S TIME IN PRISON

Todd will report to Florida's minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, where he will serve over a decade. After his time in prison, Chrisley will then have three years of supervised release.

Julie will serve seven years in prison at FCI Marianna SCP, described as a medium security facility with an "adjacent minimum security satellite camp" in Marianna, Florida, CNN says. The prisons are around a two-hour drive from each other.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty of tax evasion

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, prosecutors say they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

'I'M CLOSER TO GOD THAN I'VE EVER BEEN': TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY EXPLAIN THEIR RELIANCE ON PRAYER IN PODCAST

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit, boisterous family on the USA Network and often showcased their "indulgent" lifestyle. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

'WE'LL STILL BE A FAMILY': JULIE CHRISLEY DISCUSSES MENTAL HEALTH ON DAUGHTER'S PODCAST

The Associated Press contributed to this report.