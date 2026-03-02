Orlando weather: Warm temps, possible showers ahead for Central Florida

The Brief A warm start to the week for Central Florida with temperatures in the mid-70s along the coast and the low-80s inland. Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week, reaching the mid-80s by Friday. A few isolated showers may develop this week, mostly along the coast.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Flagler County, inland Volusia County, eastern Marion County and northern Lake County until mid to late morning.

The fog will clear by 9-10 a.m. at the latest, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Highs today will be slightly above normal, climbing into the mid-70s along the coast and into the low-80s inland. By late this afternoon, a few very isolated and spotty showers may develop near and along the beaches. These will be very short-lived and light overall, dissipating quickly as they try to move inland.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight. A few areas of patchy fog may try to develop before daybreak Tuesday. Lows will be mild, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of this week, staying firmly in the 80s.

Highs will peak by Friday, as Orlando's high temperature soars to 86°.

Weekend temperatures will stay in the mid 80s too. Mostly dry conditions will persist this week, the only exception being a 10-20% chance of a few isolated coastal showers. These will take place just about each and every afternoon and will be very brief.