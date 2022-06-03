Titusville police: Man shot woman in back of head with rifle, nearly amputated hand

article

A man is in custody after Titusville police say he chased down a woman and shot her in the head as she begged for her life.

Alteric Johnson was arrested following the incident that occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Willow St.

According to an arrest affadavit, police responded to a call about a man carrying a firearm and "trying to shoot" a woman. When they arrived, police say they saw the victim covered in blood and trying to get into another residence to escape from Johnson. Officers say they saw Johnson shoot the woman in the back of the head. They say her one of her hands was also partially amputated.

Officers say security video captured part of the incident and the victim was heard begging for her life stating, "Please Alteric, I'm sorry, I'm sorry." They say the victim was also seen hiding behind a vehicle at one point.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman charged with abuse, neglect after deputies said they found boys living in filth

Advertisement

Johnson is facing a charge of attempted murder.