Expand / Collapse search

Titusville police officers respond to aggravated battery at home

By
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Large police presence at Titusville home

The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to a call about a home invasion near Country Club Blvd. and Barnett Ave.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Shortly before midnight on Thursday, there remained a significant police presence at a residence in Titusville.

The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to a call about a home invasion near Country Club Blvd. and Barnett Ave. Officers arrived and confirmed that a person was injured in what appeared to be an aggravated battery. No other details were immediately released.

MORE HEADLINES:

While the information regarding a home invasion with a weapon is unconfirmed at this time, efforts are underway to verify it. 

A FOX 35 News crew observed crime scene tape and five police vehicles at the scene. The police have not yet confirmed details about a potential suspect still on the loose. 


 