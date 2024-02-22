Titusville police officers respond to aggravated battery at home

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, there remained a significant police presence at a residence in Titusville.

The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to a call about a home invasion near Country Club Blvd. and Barnett Ave. Officers arrived and confirmed that a person was injured in what appeared to be an aggravated battery. No other details were immediately released.

While the information regarding a home invasion with a weapon is unconfirmed at this time, efforts are underway to verify it.

A FOX 35 News crew observed crime scene tape and five police vehicles at the scene. The police have not yet confirmed details about a potential suspect still on the loose.



