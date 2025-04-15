Titusville Firefighters respond to house fire on Dixon Avenue
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters in Titusville responded to a house fire Tuesday evening that caused significant damage to a home but resulted in no injuries, officials said.
What we know:
The Titusville Fire Department was dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a residence at 309 Dixon Avenue following reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy flames in the carport and garage area, with the fire spreading into the main portion of the house.
The sole occupant of the home was outside when firefighters arrived and was not injured.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This information was provided by the Titusville Fire Department.