TIMELINE: Will it rain on the Fourth of July in Orlando, Central Florida?

Stay weather aware as you celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in Central Florida Tuesday. Sweltering heat and rain are expected across the area. Here's what you need to know:

Will it rain on the Fourth of July in Orlando?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said showers and storms will develop across the area after 1 and 2 p.m. and will be scattered across Central Florida through 7 p.m.

Rain chances will begin to slowly diminish through 8 p.m. and wet weather will leave the area after 9 p.m.

How hot will it get in Central Florida for the Fourth of July holiday?

Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! It will be another hot day in Orlando and across Central Florida.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Central Florida through 7 p.m. as feels-like temperatures reach as high as 112 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Actual air temperatures will reside in the mid-upper 90s, low 90s along the beaches.