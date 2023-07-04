Orlando weather: Heat advisory in effect across Central Florida for the Fourth of July holiday

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until 7pm on this July 4th Tuesday.

Heat index will range from 105-112 degrees this afternoon. Actual air temps will reside in the mid-upper 90s, low 90s along the beaches.

Will it rain on the Fourth of July in Orlando, Central Florida?

Showers and storms will develop after 1-2pm, scattering around the area through 7pm. Rain chances diminish slowly through 8pm, finally exiting the area after 9pm.

BEACHES: Another sunny day at the beach, rain chances look fairly low at 30% or so. Hot temps are expected with coastal heat index reading near 106 degrees. Rip current risk is moderate to high so be mindful of your surroundings and swim near an open life guard stand. Sunscreen is also a must as a sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some.

High tide peaks mid-morning, Low tide will occur in the mid-afternoon. Highs will reach 90+ along the coast with a onshore wind helping to keep it cooler than inland areas.

THEME PARKS: The parks look sunny & hot today with heat index very high, nearing 110 degrees. Rain chances will rise after 1-2pm, coverage at 50%. Temps will be sizzling hot this afternoon with 95-97 degrees a common theme.

OUTLOOK: The return of tropical moisture will allow for better afternoon storm chances beginning today along with higher levels of heat. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s with plenty of humidity to go around. This combination could bring heat to dangerous heights (105-110 heat index).

Rain chances will slowly rise through the remainder of the week with most of the action focusing on the PM hours. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!